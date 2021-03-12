CNN’s Jake Tapper was pretty thrown by a comment made by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday.

Cuomo again denied the allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women, and during his press conference he tried to point fingers at “cancel culture” and actually said at one point, “Part of this is that I am not part of the political club.”

The governor was responding to growing calls from New York Democrats for him to resign, amid the investigation into accusations of harassment and the nursing home deaths scandal.

Tapper took a moment to comment on a New York governor with the last name Cuomo saying he’s “not part of the political club”:

So he’s the incumbent governor. His father was three-term governor of New York. The field was cleared for him so he could run for attorney general of New York. He was, at one point, married to a Kennedy. I mean, how can he say he’s not in the political club?

Wall Street Journal reporter Deanna Paul said on CNN “there’s bad news ahead” for the governor, between the investigation, the impeachment inquiry, and the probe into nursing home deaths.

You can watch above, via CNN.

