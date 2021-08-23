Jake Tapper Calls Out Jen Psaki Comments: ‘There Are No Doubt Americans Who Feel Stranded in Afghanistan Right Now’

CNN’s Jake Tapper called out White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday for comments about the ongoing Afghanistan evacuations.

During Monday’s press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki, “Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan, it’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded?”

“I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home home,” Psaki shot back. “We are going to bring them home and I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand.”

Tapper played part of Psaki’s comments on air and remarked, “I understand that people are working long hours in the White House, the National Security Council, State Department, Pentagon, and over in Kabul to get Americans out of that country. And I understand the White House wanting to reassure the nation that all Americans will ultimately be evacuated.

“But there are no doubt Americans who feel stranded in Afghanistan right now.”

CNN Pentagon correspondent Oren Liebermann said, “Some of this appears to be, as you pointed out, a message of reassurance. And some appears to be parsing words on what exactly is ‘stranded.'”

Liebermann added that, amid the evacuations of thousands of people over the past few days, the Pentagon has acknowledged “there have been Americans who are having trouble getting through Taliban checkpoints, who are having difficulties and problems getting to Kabul International airport. And that appears to be what she’s not acknowledging here, that there are Americans having issues.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

