CNN’s Jake Tapper called out Republican lawmakers on Sunday for their avoidance of CNN amid the latest controversial developments surrounding President Donald Trump.

Tapper kicked off State of the Union by noting Trump has been taking fire from several of his GOP allies lately between his handling of the Turkey-Syria crisis, and also the president’s now-aborted plans to hold the next G7 summit at his Miami resort. In terms of the latter, Tapper said that Trump was “testing the limit” at a a time where he “needs the support of congressional Republicans to keep his job.”

As Tapper cycled through other criticisms of Trump while remarking that the impeachment inquiry remains in play, he eventually switched gears and said that “for the fourth week in a row, the White House and top House and Senate Republicans have refused to come on this newscast to answer our questions about all of these important developments.”

“We hope they will come to explain all of this to the American people,” Tapper said. “Because especially at a time when the White House has ended the practice of regular press briefings, they are shirking this important part of their duty to the American public to explain what they are doing with our money and in our name.”

