CNN’s Jake Tapper closed out this morning’s State of the Union calling out President Donald Trump for his swipes at Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney at the national prayer breakfast last week.

Trump said during his speech, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”

Romney invoked his faith as he defended his decision to vote to convict the president this week, while Pelosi has openly talked about praying for Trump.

“The notion that any person of faith would pray for her political opponents, or even her enemies, that’s a central tenet of Christianity,” Tapper said.

“Everyone’s faith is different,” he continued. “But as a person of faith, to me nothing could be more indicative of a distance from the humility and love that so many of us get from religion than the act of using a unity prayer breakfast to attack the faith of others. Demonstrating instead of humility and love, ego and vengeance and spite.”

