CNN anchor Jake Tapper called out the coterie of loyalists who surround President Donald Trump and consistently echo his conspiracy theories and lies as a major contributor to the president’s impending impeachment.

In a long monologue on his Tuesday evening show, Tapper said the “there seem to be no longer any guardrails” around the president, people who are willing to stand up to him and counsel him against pushing demonstrably false claims.

Tapper was referring to FBI Director Chris Wray affirming the Inspector General FISA report’s conclusion that the FBI was justified in launching an investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign and that there is no evidence Ukraine interfered in that election. That plain statement of the facts had quickly earned a public backlash from the president, who not so subtly suggested Wray’s job was in jeopardy.

In contrast, Tapper slammed “desperate allies” of Trump, like Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who appeared on Meet the Press this past weekend to grossly misrepresent as “election interference” an op-ed by a Ukraine official defending his country’s sovereign borders, reprising the same conspiracy theory that prompted Trump to ask the Ukrainian president for an investigation into Democrats.

“An ambassador writing an op-ed in The Hill newspaper criticizing candidte Trump’s suggestion that Crimea should be part of Russia — that is not election interference… it is, as Senator Marco Rubio, Republican on the Senate intelligence committee, told CNN not even in the same universe as the Russian government’s massive and multifaceted operation to interfere in the 2016 election,” Tapper explained. “But muddying this all up to confuse the public, to confuse you, is part of the defense and the president’s defenders now also want you to deny what you have seen with your own eyes and heard with your own ears.”

The CNN host then played a clip of House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mark Meadows, who absurdly tried to claim that Trump did not request Ukraine to investigate Democrats and the Bidens.

“He did do that,” Tapper emphasized, playing a clip of Trump repeating the request from his July 25 phone call on the White House lawn.”Facts. Part of the reason why we’re here today at the brink of impeachment is because there seem to be no longer any guardrails. No one around President Trump to stop him. Because if, like FBI Director Christopher Wray. you dare to state facts, as your job requires, well then, your job is on the line.”

