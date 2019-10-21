Jake Tapper and his panel hit President Donald Trump this afternoon for going off on the “phony emoluments clause” and his initial decision to hold the G7 at his Doral resort before calling it off.

CNN’s Boris Sanchez reported on the president’s new comments today, remarking, “The president also lamenting what he called the phony emoluments clause, incorrectly suggesting he’s the only president to donate his salary and possibly also George Washington.”

Tapper wryly remarked, “The president said something that wasn’t true?”

When he went to the panel, Tapper continued, “The president said if the G7 had been held at his resort in Doral, Florida, it would have been free. What on earth is he talking about? No one said anything about he would pick up the expenses for it. That’s made up!”

Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa said Trump is engaging in “some sort of revisionist history” trying to make it “look better” when the decision to call it off was made after even Republicans took issue.

Tapper brought up Trump’s “phony emoluments clause” comment, along with his claim that it’s “cost me between $2 to $5 billion to be president.”

“We have absolutely no idea where he gets that number from, and of course we have no idea we have no idea what his tax returns look like,” Tapper remarked.

Carrie Cordero, former counsel to the U.S. assistant attorney general, said the emoluments clause is clearly not “phony” because it’s “right there” in the Constitution.

Tapper added, “The fact of the matter is he’s violating these every day because people are staying in his hotels. One of the unspoken parts of that rough transcript with the president of of Ukraine is when the president of Ukraine says, ‘Hey, I stayed at one of your hotels.'”

You can watch above, via CNN.

