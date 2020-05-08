CNN’s Jake Tapper opened Friday’s The Lead talking about the latest cases of positive coronavirus tests from people close to the president and vice president, more recently a staffer to Mike Pence.

In commenting on that, President Donald Trump said, “She tested good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden she tested positive… This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great. The tests are perfect, but something can happen between a test where it’s gooa dnd then something happens and all of a sudden…”

Tapper categorically said that’s just not logical:

“The president went on to say, this is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great. The tests are perfect. And then something can happen, unquote. But that doesn’t actually make any sense. The testing has meant now that the White House nows that Katie Miller has contracted coronavirus and they are isolating her from others so it doesn’t spread at the White House.”

Tapper brought up recent comments from Dr. Deborah Birx emphasizing the importance of keeping track of asymptomatic spread.

He also noted there is “routine testing” at the White House, saying, “There is not, however, that same thing for you… Wouldn’t you feel much safer and in fact be much safer about going to work or sending your kids to school or sending your kids to camp if those places were able to make an effort to proactively test folks there to make sure there are no asymptomatic carriers, and if there are to isolate those with the virus from everybody else?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

