CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Senator Ron Johnson this morning on Ukraine as he defended President Donald Trump as having legitimate concerns about corruption in Ukraine.

Johnson said that after he found out about the withholding of military aid, it was ultimately released “largely due to a lot of pressure put on by people like me and Senator Portman and Senator Durbin and other people.”

“Also the whistleblower complaint,” Tapper remarked.

Johnson said he’s sympathetic with Trump’s “legitimate concerns” about corruption, saying POTUS has been “very consistent” in his conversations about that.

“He spoke with President Zelensky on July 25th,” Tapper said, “the president in all his opposition to corruption only brought up two items. One of them had to do with Crowdstrike and this conspiracy theory that the Ukrainians actually hacked the DNC, and the other one had to do with Joe and Hunter Biden who he named in particular. And that’s why a lot of the people who have testified as we learned this week — and these are not anti-trumpers… they have testified that they came to see that when people talked about corruption, they meant Biden.”

Johnson said that’s just “their impression,” telling Tapper, “I’ve never heard the president say I want to dig up dirt on a potential 2020 opponent. What I’ve always heard the president consistently concerned about is what happened in 2016. How did this false narrative of Russian collusion with my campaign occur? Why was I strapped with the special counsel?”

Tapper brought up the investigations currently going on in the U.S. into the origins of the Russia investigation. Johnson said there’s “a lot of smoke” and unanswered questions out there about what happened in 2016, but Tapper responded, “That’s not what President Trump is pushing for when he talks about this DNC Crowdstrike conspiracy.”

He brought up how Tom Bossert, Trump’s former Homeland Security advisor, recently said this was a “completely debunked” conspiracy theory with absolutely no validity.

Johnson brought up the withheld military aid and said it could have been held up because Mick Mulvaney and others are fiscal conservatives who may have asked “why are we spending this three weeks left in the fiscal year.”

“NSC officials testified that this isn’t about being a fiscal conservative for Mulvaney,” Tapper responded. “Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Vindman said Sondland said that this agreement — you have announce these public investigations into the Bidens — was being coordinated by Mick Mulvaney. Does it not concern you that the White House Chief of Staff reportedly supported this, what is clearly a ‘you have to do this if you want the money’?”

“Literally Ukrainians desperately needed this military aid and were dying — were dying, literally being killed — between the time that the money was held up in July and when it was released in September. So this isn’t just about political games and throwing out names and Alexandra Chalupa, this is about people desperately needing military aid and getting it,” he continued.

“I would take things that Col. Vindman says with a grain of salt because in his testimony he said the Obama Administration provided javelin weapons, they didn’t. It was March 2018 that 210 javelin weapons were finally approved in terms of movement over to Ukraine,” Johnson said in response.

Tapper asked, “It doesn’t concern you that Mulvaney is bringing up this quid pro quo?”

“Why weren’t the Ukrainians asking me about where is all of the support?” Johnson countered.

>> But sir it doesn’t concern you —

>> Poroshenko didn’t in meetings and it wasn’t until the end of August, a few weeks before the end of the fiscal year.

>> Social Murphy said they within concerned about the hold up of the aid. And does it not concern you at all —

>> In September. In August. When they all found ought about it.

>> And doesn’t it concern you that Mick Mulvaney has been asserted by Gordon Sondland that Mick Mulvaney was saying they can’t get this military aid or a White House meeting unless they publicly announced these corruption investigations which are about Burisma and the Bidens. That doesn’t concern you at all?

>> Well, from my standpoint, I understand that most of President Trump’s advisers wanted the military aid released. And they were trying to figure out in some way shape or form to convince President Trump to approve that release. What I was trying to do in my phone call to him on August 31st. So I don’t have a problem with advisers trying to figure out some way shape or form to convince the boss to do this. But the relevant question is —

>> Was this a political investigation into his opponents —

>> When I raised the issue he vehemently and angrily denied there was any kind of condition to release that. He was concerned about corruption and the fact that Europe doesn’t accept up to the plate and provide as much support as they should because it is in their backyard.

>> That is not true.

>> I’m telling you about my oeb conversation with President Trump.

>> Senator Ron Johnson, we

You can watch above, via CNN.

