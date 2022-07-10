Jake Tapper Confronts Jan. 6 Committee Member on Pat Cipollone’s ‘Every Crime Imaginable’ Quip: ‘Why Wouldn’t You Ask Him’ About That?

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) played her cards close to the chest — as she took questions from CNN’s Jake Tapper about what will come from the January 6 Committee’s next hearings.

The committee is scheduled to resume hearings on Tuesday, weeks after the surprise bombshell testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Tapper, on Sunday, asked Lofgren about the possibility of a live hearing with Steve Bannon, as well as the 8 hours of testimony the committee received from former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

Lofgren remarked upon the significance of Cippollone’s appearance during a previous interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, in which she claimed that Cipollone “did not contradict” Hutchinson and other committee witnesses. While speaking to Tapper, however, she once again insisted the testimony was “important,” but couldn’t elaborate on the details in advance because “the committee rules don’t allow us to disclose the testimony without a vote of the committee.”

As the State of the Union interview continued, Tapper noted that one of the biggest parts of Hutchinson’s testimony was when she said Cipollone told her “we’re going to be charged with every crime imaginable” if ex-President Donald Trump went to the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“Two sources told CNN that the committee did not ask Pat Cipollone whether he said that,” Tapper said. “Is that true? If so, why wouldn’t you ask him that?”

Lofgren’s answer:

We never call in witnesses to corroborate other witnesses or to give their reaction to other witnesses. But I will say that he did interview with us for eight hours and provide very insightful information. And that augments and certainly does not dispute Miss Hutchinson’s testimony. So stay tuned for this week’s hearings. We think they’ll be worth attending.

