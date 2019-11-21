CNN anchor Jake Tapper responded to an “ugly” and “un-American” tweet from an OANN reporter on Thursday, which insinuated impeachment hearing witnesses Fiona Hill and Alexander Vindman were not real Americans.

“Fiona Hill with that Prince Andrew accent, and ‘Defense Minister’ Vindman from the Ukraine… I’m wondering: are any Americans going to testify against Trump?” wrote OANN Chief White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson in a tweet has since been deleted.

Robinson is a reporter at the right-wing outlet known for conspiracy theories and its unparalleled support of President Donald Trump.

Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman were officials on the National Security Council who testified in the impeachment inquiry. Hill was born in the United Kingdom and Vindman in Ukraine before emigrating to the United States where they both became naturalized U.S. citizens.

Tapper responded to the tweet, calling it “an ugly and, frankly, un-American thing to say.”

What an ugly and, frankly, un-American thing to say. https://t.co/7zCnWI27gu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 21, 2019

Robinson soon deleted the tweet following heavy criticism.

With all do respect to my friend @EmeraldRobinson, they are both Americans. And even though I was born in China, I am too. https://t.co/x0gyuOnItV — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 21, 2019

My mother moved to America from Romania in the late 60s and worked very hard to become a legal American citizen and give our family a great life She still has a pretty noticeable Eastern European accent. Does that make her un-American? — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 21, 2019

Just a reminder that even if you are a white immigrant, you are not a real American to the Trump Before Country crowd. (I guess this means @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP is not an American, @EmeraldRobinson?) pic.twitter.com/tvbkQamacT — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) November 21, 2019

Since @EmeraldRobinson has now deleted her bigoted tweet, here’s a screengrab of it: https://t.co/GrGhGgKS9b — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 21, 2019

We’re a nation of immigrants. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 21, 2019

