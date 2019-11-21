comScore

Jake Tapper Decries Trump’s Favorite OANN Reporter Over ‘Ugly’ and ‘Un-American’ Attack on Hearing Witnesses

By Charlie NashNov 21st, 2019, 4:59 pm

CNN anchor Jake Tapper responded to an “ugly” and “un-American” tweet from an OANN reporter on Thursday, which insinuated impeachment hearing witnesses Fiona Hill and Alexander Vindman were not real Americans.

“Fiona Hill with that Prince Andrew accent, and ‘Defense Minister’ Vindman from the Ukraine… I’m wondering: are any Americans going to testify against Trump?” wrote OANN Chief White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson in a tweet has since been deleted.

Robinson is a reporter at the right-wing outlet known for conspiracy theories and its unparalleled support of President Donald Trump.

Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman were officials on the National Security Council who testified in the impeachment inquiry. Hill was born in the United Kingdom and Vindman in Ukraine before emigrating to the United States where they both became naturalized U.S. citizens.

Tapper responded to the tweet, calling it “an ugly and, frankly, un-American thing to say.”

Robinson soon deleted the tweet following heavy criticism.

