Jake Tapper Defends Kaitlan Collins After ‘Unfair and Unprofessional’ Attack by Kayleigh McEnany

By Josh FeldmanNov 20th, 2020, 4:43 pm

CNN’s Jake Tapper took a moment during Kaitlan Collins’ latest White House report to defend her from another attack from the Trump administration.

During McEnany’s press conference Friday, she refused to take a question from Collins and said, “I don’t take questions from activists.”

So Tapper took a moment on air Friday to say this to Collins:

“I just want to say — you got attacked from the podium today unfairly and unprofessionally, and I just want to note, you’re one of the best White House correspondents ever in the history of this country. You do a fantastic job and we’re very lucky to have you, and we are all 100 percent behind you.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

