President Donald Trump got a harsh reality check from Jake Tapper when the CNN anchor took down Trump’s latest attempt to defend his week-long insistence that Alabama was about to get hit hard by Hurricane Dorian last Sunday.

On Sunday night, Trump was still tupling down on his Alabama gaffe, this time by tweeting a video that featured a clip of a CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam telling Don Lemon that Alabama was one of six states under threat from Dorian. Trump’s version featured a few alterations.

But respected CNN anchor Jake Tapper quickly destroyed Trump’s meme with facts.

“This clip is from Wednesday night, August 28,” Tapper wrote on Twitter, and included a transcript link.

“No one disputes that Alabama was included in the track that day,” he continued, adding “By the time of the president’s tweet Sunday that projection had changed significantly.”

“We all know this,” Tapper concluded.

This clip is from Wednesday night, August 28. (Transcript: https://t.co/yJcni06DlP ) No one disputes that Alabama was included in the track that day. By the time of the president’s tweet Sunday that projection had changed significantly. We all know this. https://t.co/RlT1Rwo3e2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 6, 2019

In fact, Van Dam noted in that exact weather report that “it really has so many factors. So many different steering currents that will guide this storm over the coming days. We are going to keep making alterations to the path.”

According to a TV Eyes transcript search, that was the last time Alabama was mentioned in a CNN forecast.

Watch the original report above, via CNN.

