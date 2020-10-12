CNN’s Jake Tapper ended his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci Monday with a direct plea to the White House to let its top health experts go back to regular briefings.

Fauci began the interview saying the Trump campaign should take down the ad they feature him in taking his praise of the federal government response to the coronavirus pandemic out of context.

They spoke about continued issues with political figures like the president not following health protocols and questions about school reopenings.

As the interview wrapped, Tapper said this:

“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank you for coming, thank the White House for allowing you to come, and also to plea that the white house let you and Dr. Birx and the other health experts — not any politicians, just the health experts — resume your daily briefings of the public. I think the public would really benefit from that. It probably won’t happen, but it would be great for the media and great for people interested in public health.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]