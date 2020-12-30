CNN’s Jake Tapper went off on the “Kraken caucus” in the Republican Party on Wednesday amid efforts by some to overturn the results of the election.

Tapper pointed out that even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), according to some reports, has been privately urging Senate Republicans not to object to the election results when Congress takes them up. But, of course, now Josh Hawley (R-MO) has, in a gambit that’s not actually going to affect the outcome of the election.

“It appears every Republican senator will have no choice but to publicly take a side with President Trump, lying and making crazy allegations, or siding with reality, which could cost them with Republican voters in a potential primary,” Tapper remarked.

Nia-Malika Henderson said Hawley’s getting the ball rolling on “a primary for who can be the biggest Trump fanboy” with eyes on 2024.

At one point Tapper said what’s going on raises questions about “the rot in the Republican party right now”:

“I don’t know how widespread it is. Certainly there are a number of local and state Republican officials in Georgia and Arizona and Michigan and Pennsylvania who are standing up for reality. You have others, such as Senators Pat Toomey and Mitt Romney, and Adam Kinzinger, who are standing up for reality. But you have two-thirds of the House Republicans siding with that deranged Texas lawsuit. Now you have that Kraken caucus opening up in the Senate with Hawley. If Republicans held the House of Representatives right now, right, if Kevin Mccarthy was the incoming speaker, how sanguine would any of us be about whether or not this democracy was going to be overturned?”

Henderson said that while she thinks this fight is an extension of what the GOP has done for decades, she added, “My goodness, the idea that they are now siding with the idea of overturning an election and tossing out millions and millions of voters, it is a surprise, I think, even given all that we’ve seen from this party and this president.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

