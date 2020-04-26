CNN’s Jake Tapper ended State of the Union Sunday calling out President Donald Trump’s comments about disinfectant that were “so nonsensical children laugh about it.”

“It’s also the word of the President of the United States of America, a man so beloved and trusted in some circles, government emergency tip lines had to issue warnings for constituents to not use disinfectants to treat the virus,” Tapper reminded viewers. “Lysol had to issue a public warning to consumers that under no circumstances is internal admission of disinfectants appropriate.”

He called out White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her attempt to defend POTUS before Trump “undermined” her by claiming it was just sarcasm.

Tapper said that “we’re running out of words to describe this era” and called on Republican leaders to step up:

“Republicans in Congress and in the Trump Administration know that not only is the president failing to rise to this moment to, for example, get the nation on a path to widespread testing, the president is now making open ponderings about treatments that experts worry could actually harm people. His anti-scientific musings have been dangerous. We saw this with his weeks of downplaying the virus. Two months ago today the president said he had done a good job since the US had only 15 cases, which would soon go down to almost zero. Then the president was pushing the use of hydroxychloroquine. ‘What have you got to lose,’ he said? Well, the FDA on Friday issued a caution against the use of that drug outside of a hospital or a clinical trial due to the risk of heart rhythm problems. Republican leaders need to acknowledge the reality of the situation. They need to intervene. They need to convince President Trump to defer to the experts and focus on the needs of not his ego but the sick and the dying and the people trying to care for them. There is going to be a history of this era written. And those who are pretending this irresponsibility is not happening, they will be remembered as villains.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

