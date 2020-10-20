CNN’s Jake Tapper reacted to President Donald Trump abruptly ending his interview with Lesley Stahl by questioning if his closing message two weeks before the election is necessarily a winning one.

The president sat down with Stahl for a 60 Minutes interview but, per CNN, he abruptly ended it early and then went on to post a brief clip of Stahl not wearing a mask and teasing “much more to come.”

Tapper pointed out that Trump has been “reluctant to wear a mask” and has been publicly “undermining the cause of wearing a mask.”

“I don’t know that there is any strategy to this. It just seems kind of like unhinged behavior,” he remarked.

Politico reporter Laura Barron-López said that while Trump’s own advisers want him to stay with a focused and disciplined message ahead of election day, he’s going after people like Stahl and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Tapper said he’s trying to figure out what the president’s closing argument is:

“It seems to be from him and his campaign something along the lines of ‘We should make fun of people who have stutters,’ ‘we should slime Democrats with unfounded allegations,’ ‘Lesley Stahl’s bad,’ Dr. Fauci’s bad.’ I’m not sure this is a winning argument?”

Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui said it doesn’t look like part of a “clear and coherent strategy.”

Following that CNN segment, the president took to Twitter calling the interview “FAKE AND BIASED” and threatening to post the video.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]