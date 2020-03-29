Jake Tapper ended Sunday’s State of the Union by highlighting medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis showing up to work and continuing to do the job in the face of unprecedented risks.

Tapper brought up how many are “being told to reuse a single-use mask” and shared the words of a doctor he spoke recently with who said: “You wouldn’t take a firefighter and ask him to run into a burning building in a bathing suit, and that’s essentially what they’re asking us to do.”

Tapper shared how New Yorkers have been applauding the work that these men are women are doing, again emphasizing the risks they’re taking and saying “a better way to honor health care workers would be to get them the masks and the personal protective equipment they need.”

“Applause is nice, politicians getting them the box of N95 masks, that would be even better,” he concluded. “The fact that too many professionals don’t have them — that’s a national disgrace.”

