Jake Tapper Presses Hawaii Governor for Keeping Mask Mandate: ‘Aren’t You Disincentivizing Getting a Vaccine?’

Some states are keeping mask mandates in place for now, after new guidance from the CDC relaxing mask-wearing for vaccinated people.

One of those states is Hawaii, and Jake Tapper questioned Governor David Ige on why he’s making that decision.

Ige noted that right now, the majority of residents aren’t vaccinated yet, and said, “We do know that the best, most effective mask mandate is when everyone is wearing a mask, and because we can’t identify those who are vaccinated from those who are not, I just felt that it was appropriate that we continue the mask mandate at this time.”

Tapper pointed to the CDC relaxing guidance about indoor mask-wearing in particular and said, “I guess the first question is I have for you whatever happened to following the science?”

“We are following the science,” Ige answered as he defended keeping the mask mandate in place for now. “That’s the challenge, right? We have those in our communities who are vaccinated and those who aren’t.”

Tapper asked if keeping the mandate in place hurts the effort to get more people vaccinated.

Aren’t you disincentiving getting a vaccine? The people who are vaccinated do not benefit from the fact that they are vaccinated other than the fact that they have a much higher likelihood of surviving this pandemic, but you’re taking away the reward — or at least not allowing people to have the reward — that they deserve for getting vaccinated.

The governor said it “would be appropriate to make further adjustments” to the mask mandate when many more Hawaiians are vaccinated.

New Jersey is one of the several other states not completely lifting mask mandates yet. Governor Phil Murphy said Friday the state is keeping the indoor mask mandate in place with plans to “lift it soon” as vaccinations continue.

