Jake Tapper Questions Biden Adviser on Whether the President’s Being Over-Cautious With Mask-Wearing

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned Biden senior adviser Anita Dunn on whether the president is being overcautious in his mask-wearing.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said on Friday that President Joe Biden seems “overly cautious” about masks and advised, “I think over-caution also has a price and that masks somehow become a performative act rather than a life-saving act when it’s really needed, and also, it’s really underselling the power of the vaccine.”

On State of the Union, Tapper reviewed the newest CDC mask guidelines and said Biden “doesn’t seem to be following” them.

“Should the president start following these guidelines,” he asked, “and stop wearing a mask outdoors, stop wearing a mask indoors when with small groups of other vaccinated Americans, to show the American people there is a benefit to getting the vaccine, you can take the mask off?”

Dunn said the president “takes the CDC guidelines very seriously” and wants to follow the science.

“We do take some extra precautions for him because he is the president of the United States. But I would say that people should follow the CDC guidelines and they should take advantage of getting the vaccine, getting fully vaccinated, and taking that mask off, particularly as the weather grows so beautiful and we all want to be outside,” she continued.

“As we move forward, I think that you will see more and more people enjoying that freedom, getting the vaccine, and realizing it’s one big step towards normalcy in this country,” Dunn added.

You can watch abov, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]