CNN’s Jake Tapper reported today that several members of the White House coronavirus task force were blindsided by the reports that there is talk about the task force being “winded down.”

Tapper reported that “in a briefing that CNN was not invited to,” Vice President Mike Pence confirmed to reporters those discussions are underway.

“A source telling me that key medical experts will continue to advise President Trump even after the coronavirus task force folds,” Tapper continued. “A separate, knowledge source, sources, really, tell me this news of the task force closing down was not shared with the actual task force when it met earlier today. In fact some members learned about the decision through journalists, not from the White House.

“The White House appears to be enter a period right now of hoping that everything will go back to semi-normal, despite the fact that the death toll and infection rates continue to grow,” Tapper added, calling out the president for blocking task force members from testifying to House committees.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]