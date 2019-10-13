CNN’s Jake Tapper ended today’s State of the Union calling out Republicans “trash-talking” attempts at congressional oversight of the White House after past pushes for serious oversight during Democratic presidencies.

Tapper brought up the president’s refusal to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, essentially “thumbing his nose at the very notion that the U.S. government was designed with three coequal branches, specifically to offer checks and balances.”

When Republicans controlled the House under Barack Obama, Tapper said, they “conducted lots of oversight” on issues like Fast & Furious and Benghazi.

“Journalists who covered and citizens who followed Benghazi may find it stunning to see Republican members of Congress trash-talking whistleblowers and inspectors general and trash-talking the oversight responsibilities of the House,” Tapper continued.

In particular, he called out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Rudy Giuliani — who were critical when presidents like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton didn’t comply with congressional requests.

You can watch above, via CNN.

