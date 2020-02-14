CNN’s Jake Tapper opened today calling out both President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr, given the skepticism of Barr publicly going at odds with POTUS and criticizing his public tweets, for POTUS’ “pattern” of intervening in DOJ cases involving his allies.

Tapper noted the criticism that Barr is giving “the illusion of independence” and showed an example of how “supporters of the president on his favorite channel” don’t really see this as Barr being at odds with POTUS (well, except for Lou Dobbs).

“When you look at Attorney General Barr’s actions, he largely seems to do what President Trump would want him to do,” Tapper said, before bringing up the review of the Michael Flynn case Barr reportedly ordered recently. “New scrutiny of the case would certainly please President Trump.”

Of course, this comes in the wake of Trump defending Roger Stone and blasting the prosecutors in his case. Tapper remarked, “It is interesting how often in the president’s worldview, the prosecutors seem to be the bad guys and the criminals are the good guys.”

He noted how former FBI deputy director and CNN contributor Andrew McCabe won’t be charged and how “one might see this as a sign of Bill Barr’s independence,” but he noted the criticism questioning the timing of this announcement, with one former Trump transition team adviser saying it had been a “helping talking point” for the president.

You can watch above, via CNN.

