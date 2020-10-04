CNN’s Jake Tapper unleashed a devastating condemnation of Donald Trump’s disregard for health and safety measures in light of the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Tapper closed out State of the Union by offering his sympathies to the president, but at the same time, he also brought up the national anger over the pandemic’s continued impact on the country. This led to him saying that “regardless of the sympathy we may feel,” the president has undermined scientific experts and has been “expressing disdain for health regulations and those who abide by them.”

The CNN host then moved on to say it’s “tragic” that so many people are taking cues from Trump and flouting safety guidelines despite the risk of spreading the coronavirus even further.

“You are making it worse for all of us,” Tapper said. “You are extending how long this pandemic will last.”

On the recent White House Rose Garden gathering that appears to have been a super-spreader event, Tapper wished a full recovery to all the prominent Republicans who contracted the virus there, but also asked, “Do you not see?”

“It’s not just through failed leadership or setting bad examples. You are all now literally risking spreading the virus yourselves. The president and his team have been behaving as if the pandemic is over. This callous indifference to the well-being of the citizens the president swore to protect, it’s no longer just theoretical.”

Tapper concluded with this:

I wish you all health and recovery and a long life, but we have to note the tragedy here. It is horrible and awful and profound. Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures. Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance, the same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us. Get well, and please, for the rest of us who don’t get to go to Walter Reed, get well and get it together.

Watch above, via CNN.

