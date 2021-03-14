CNN’s Jake Tapper closed State of the Union Sunday calling out Governor Andrew Cuomo (D- NY).

Tapper reviewed the growing chorus of calls from New York Democrats for the governor to resign, following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Cuomo said he is not resigning, but there’s an investigation and impeachment inquiry into the matter. And, of course, Cuomo is still under serious scrutiny over the nursing home deaths scandal.

The CNN anchor noted Cuomo “did not respond to multiple requests to appear on the show today” and remarked upon how he was questioning the motivations of accusers “while claiming he was not questioning their motivation.”

Tapper also recalled how Cuomo’s initial statement said, in part, “At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.”

“Really?” Tapper said. “So just some jokey questions to a 25-year-old subordinate about whether she dated older men, and when the last time was that she had ‘like really hugged somebody,’ not a parent. Asking a survivor of sexual assault whether she’s still sensitive to intimacy. It doesn’t sound like joking. It sounds like fishing.”

“Governor Cuomo is entitled to due process. He has every right to say that the two investigations should go forward, but only he knows the full extent of what might be brought to light. By now he has to know there’s a chasm between how he perceives he talks to women on the staff and how some of those women perceive it, as in some of them perceive it not only as inappropriate, but as pressure to sleep with him. Now, how many women? Only he knows what other names and incidents might come forward. As he digs in. One wonders if that’s even a remote consideration.”

He also called out Cuomo for dodging on a question of whether he was in a consensual romantic relationship with any of these women.

