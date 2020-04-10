CNN anchor Jake Tapper blasted President Donald Trump on Friday for “extolling the TV ratings for his briefings and his approval ratings” instead of keeping focus on the “number of those who are infected and the number of those who have sadly died.”

During his monologue on The Lead, Tapper claimed that “most of the briefing was quite a contrast from the messages President Trump delivered to the nation on Twitter earlier in the day.”

“While many of you are probably more focused on the number of those who are infected and the number of those who have sadly died, the president was extolling the TV ratings for his briefings and his approval ratings among Republicans according to some polls,” declared Tapper.

“While the public is eager to have the resources of the nation devoted to focusing on beating the coronavirus, President Trump was focused on Twitter on attacking the media and attacking Democrats,” he continued.

Earlier on Friday, President Trump had boasted his approval ratings and the ratings for his White House coronavirus task force press briefings in a series of Twitter posts.

“Wow, Approval Rating in the Republican Party – 96%. Thank you!” wrote the president in one tweet.

“Because the T.V. Ratings for the White House News Conference’s are the highest, the Opposition Party (Lamestream Media), the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats &, of course, the few remaining RINO’S, are doing everything in their power to disparage & end them. The People’s Voice!” he added in another.

