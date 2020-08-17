Over the weekend, Axios reported that President Donald Trump was interested in a yet-unproven drug to potentially treat the coronavirus.

The Axios report detailed how oleandrin has been promoted by Ben Saron, current HUD secretary, and Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow.

CNN’s Jake Tapper brought on Dr. William Schaffner Monday about whether the supplement is safe to take or not.

“Oh, Jake, dream on, put it to rest,” Schaffner said. “This is a serious viral infection, and before we start talking about therapeutic agents, we need good solid studies to show that they work and that they’re safe.”

“I wish I didn’t have to talk about it, because we need good solid data.”

Tapper said he wants to present viewers all the facts, along with experts like Schaffner calling out this “quackery.”

“Don’t take it, stay away, this is quackery,” Schaffner agreed.

After Schaffner spoke, Tapper remarked, “I’m sorry, but every now and then it’s like I’m broadcasting from inside the movie Idiocracy, and I have to have experts like you point out ‘Don’t do that, don’t ingest disinfectants and the rest.”

