CNN’s Jake Tapper ended Sunday’s State of the Union with a message of thanks for President Donald Trump.

He cycled through some of the president’s achivements, including Operation Warp Speed, before bringing up some more “inadvertent” ones — like the way Trump has put a focus on how adversarial the relationship between the press and the powerful should be.

But with regard to the legal shenanigans of the past week, Tapper said the president of the United States did everyone a favor regarding that “clownish legal brief” from Texas.

Why? Well:

“18 state attorneys general, some U.S. Senators, and a majority of the House Republican caucus — 126 members — supported it. President Trump did us a favor by exposing these elected officials. They are definitionally people who signed on to a desperate desire to subvert the will of the American people, to disenfranchise voters in Georgian, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan based on lies and conspiracy theories, putting an immoral and corrupt power grab above democracy. President Trump did us a favor by revealing to us that those individuals are who they are.”

Images of House Republicans who willingly anchored themselves to the Texas lawsuit, from Jim Jordan to Matt Gaetz, were displayed on screen as Tapper spoke.

Tapper commended the Republican officials who came under fire just for doing their jobs, contrasing them with Republicans in D.C.

“Many Americans hoped that most Republican officials, while they agreed with Trump’s policies, did not like the uglier parts of his style, his willingness to lie or smear to achieve his ends,” he said. “But President Trump made House Republicans go on the record. He made them stand and be counted and 126 of them, including Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican whip Steve Scalise, they actually signed their names to this. This unconservative, undemocratic, un-American mendacious joke of a lawsuit that would disenfranchise millions of their fellow Americans.”

“The hope that most Republicans in the House were better than this — that’s been destroyed.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

