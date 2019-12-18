Former VH1 staffer (and current CNN anchor) Jake Tapper reminded viewers of his Gen X chops Wednesday by referencing one of the great and pioneering post-modern television programs of all time: Pop-up Video.

During a panel discussion amidst the ongoing impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, Tapper pined for the comedic music video show that informed, demystified and often ridiculed artists and often-bloated or over-the-top music videos, which were far more commonly viewed on television in a pre-You Tube world.

What made Mr. Tapper wish for the on-screen factoids on this historic day of an impeachment vote? None other than the “torrent of lies” which he warned we are about to hear from House Republicans defending Trump form impeachment.

“We have heard legitimate defenses of President Trump of there being enough question, enough doubt as to whether or not this should be an impeachable offense, trying to force subpoenas in terms of trying to get witness testimony and evidence,” Tapper said, adding “But one of the things we hear from House Republicans so often are just misrepresentations, lies about what happened.”

“I don’t know if many people remember the show popup video on VH1 this would provide facts on music videos. I wish we could do popup video because we’re about to hear a torrent of lies about what the president actually did.”

Watch above via CNN.

