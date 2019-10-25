Jake Tapper opened today’s The Lead calling out President Donald Trump’s ongoing attempt “to try to lie his way out of the Ukraine scandal.”

Tapper reported that as the impeachment inquiry continues, White House sources are telling CNN “the president has a communications problem regarding this scandal.” (Others have raised similar points this week.)

“But truly this isn’t a communications problem,” Tapper said, “it is a facts problem and the facts are bad for the president. So he seems to be trying to change them by lying and saying, for instance. that the entire impeachment inquiry is about one thing.”

Tapper called out Trump for comments implying it’s about “the one conversation that I had with the president of Ukraine,” saying this goes well beyond the supposedly “perfect” phone call.

“[The allegations] are not just based off that one phone call, they are based on testimony there was an entire campaign that involved multiple administration officials and the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani having multiple conversations with officials in the Ukrainian government months before the July 25th phone call,” Tapper said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

