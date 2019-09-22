Today’s State of the Cartoonion on CNN’s State of the Union was very Sean Spicer-focused after his Dancing With the Stars debut last week.

Jake Tapper briefly reviewed how Spicer “tried to salsa his way back from political exile” in an appearance that got a lot of attention for just how surreal the whole thing was.

In addition to Spicer in that green shirt, the cartoon shows off the former “dissembler-in-chief” doing the twist, the chicken dance, “Gangnam Style,” and even recreating that Dirty Dancing scene with his former boss.

