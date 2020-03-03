Democratic strategist James Carville saluted House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) in an appearance on MSNBC Tuesday night following former Vice President Joe Biden’s comeback success in the night’s primary elections.

While California and Texas have yet to ring in, Biden has won more delegates than Sanders so far, on a day that’s key to locking in the Democratic Party nomination. Carville has made his disdain for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) abundantly clear in recent weeks, and as he reacted to the oncoming results on MSNBC, he celebrated by saluting Clyburn, who endorsed Biden and propelled him to victory in South Carolina:

That guy literally saved the Democratic Party…I think we’re going to see obviously Bloomberg and Warren are not long for this world. I think what we might be starting to see, and I’d like someone on the panel to weigh in on this, we might see Democrats starting to ask Sanders, ‘let’s don’t drag this thing out any more than we have to.’ People want to get on to the general election. They want to get on to defeating Donald Trump. I think Sanders is showing tonight, hardly any showing with the African Americans, our loyal constituency, and our most exciting new constituency: educated white women. He showed nothing.

Carville concluded by saying “if we’re going to beat Donald Trump, we can’t be lallygagging around here for a lot longer.” He also predicted a major shift in the race’s dynamic based on the night’s results.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

