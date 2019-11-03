House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) told CNN that from what he understands, some of his constituents think President Donald Trump committed treason.

“The Constitution says as you know, that the president must be impeached for, quote, treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. Which of those did the president commit?” Dana Bash asked Clyburn on State of the Union Sunday. Bash was filling in for regular anchor Jake Tapper.

“Well I have no idea and that is why we are doing this investigation,” Clyburn responded What I’m saying is there seems to be an indication that something was going on here. There could be high crimes and misdemeanors in the equation. There might even be bribery taking place. That is why you have an investigation.”

Clyburn also added that he believes House Democrats will release transcripts from private depositions in the impeachment inquiry by the end of this week, “and then we’ll be able to make a determination.”

However, he went on to say “a lot of people since I’ve been home” have talked about treason.

“I talked to a lot of people since I’ve been home who believe that there is treason on the part of this president. They certainly believe some crimes have been committed,” Clyburn said.

Watch above, via CNN.

