House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) reacted to Senator Bernie Sanders’ Nevada caucus win by warning that a “socialist” will face an uphill battle in his state’s upcoming primary.

Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Clyburn acknowledged that the results in Nevada will have an impact on the race, but he said the demographics of South Carolina’s electorate will provide a clearer picture than the primaries that have happened so far. Clyburn went on to play coy about who he would endorse, and said South Carolina could be a “make or break” state for Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Eventually, Stephanopoulos asked whether Sanders’ expanding coalition is having an impact in South Carolina, and “do you think it could put the House majority in danger?”

“A lot of people think so,” Clyburn answered.

“I do believe it will be an extra burden for us to have to carry. This is South Carolina, and South Carolinians are pretty leery about that title ‘socialist.’ And so, I think that that would be a real burden for us in these states or Congressional districts that we have to do well in. If you look at how well we did the last time, and look at the Congressional districts, these were not liberal or what you might call peogressive districts. These are basically moderate and conservative districts that we did well in, and in those districts, it’s going to be tough to hold onto these jobs if you have to make the case for accepting a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist.”

Watch above, ABC News.

