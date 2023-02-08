James Comer ‘Disappointed’ That Santos Attended State of the Union: ‘Makes No Sense’

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, accused Rep. George Santos (R-NY) of thrusting himself in the limelight during the State of the Union address.

Santos was confronted by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) at the address where the senator condemned Santos and told him he should be embarrassed. Santos is of course facing multiple investigations and accusations of lying about everything from his work history to charity work.

In an appearance on NBC’s post-speech coverage, Chuck Todd asked Comer about the moment and the Republican leader did not hesitate in distancing himself from Santos, calling it “questionable” that the congressman even attended the SOTU.

“Certainly, the fact that he showed up to the State of the Union was questionable but sitting on the aisle to where he could get attention? The fact that he was wanting to be in the center of the limelight, it just makes no sense,” Comer said.

Comer didn’t go quite as far as Romney in calling for Santos to be expelled from Congress, but he made clear Santos “crossed the line” and in no way speaks for the Republican Party.

“Right now, he’s under an ethics investigation, he’s under a campaign finance violation investigation, so obviously he deserves due process, but you know he’s crossed the line obviously and he certainly doesn’t speak for the Republican Party and we’re very disappointed in Santos,” he said.

Santos appears to have oddly embraced his persona non grata status with some. On Tuesday night, he took to Twitter to blast Romney and push back against a number of other critics.

“Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!” Santos tweeted after the Romney confrontation.

