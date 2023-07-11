James Comer Fumes Over ‘The Ultimate Irony’ Of His Hunter Biden Informant Getting Charged as Unregistered Chinese Agent

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) was determined to charge ahead despite his Biden family investigation taking an ironic turn with his key informant getting indicted over ties to China.

The House Oversight Committee chairman joined Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday night and discussed the indictment of Gal Luft, who Comer spent months touting as the missing whistleblower in his Biden probe. While the investigation seeks to establish President Joe Biden’s criminal corruption and foreign influence peddling, Luft is currently on the run as he faces charges that include lying to law enforcement, acting as an unregistered Chinese foreign agent, and international arms trafficking.

Asked for his response to the indictment’s timing, Comer said “the timing is always coincidental, according to the Democrats at the Department of Justice.” He went on to warn against dismissing Luft’s allegations against the Bidens of ignoring the family’s business dealings with CEFC China Energy.

“So this company that Gal Luft was working for, who he was getting paid for, is the same company that the Bidens not only were getting paid for, they we also sharing office space,’ Comer said. “So we definitely want to hear more about these allegations and we want to see the notes from the FBI.”

Comer then referred to the meeting Luft had with FBI officials and DOJ prosecutors years ago at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels, where he provided the information he had about Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners.

Obviously, they were concerned about something he had to say there. There’s some level of credibility there. So there are a lot of questions here and it’s just amazing the Department of Justice moves so quickly against some people. But then, Laura, the ultimate irony is what are the charges they levied against he was not being a registered foreign agent, which is the main thing we’ve said the Bidens were all along.

