Former FBI Director James Comey will be interviewed by Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, following a feud between Comey and the network this week.

According to a Fox News press release, Comey will be discussing Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, which found that the FBI displayed no political bias but also found serious errors in the FISA application process.

Comey and Fox News engaged in a feud this week after the former FBI Director claimed Fox & Friends had cancelled his scheduled appearance following the release of Horowitz’s report.

“FYI: I offered to go on Fox & Friends to answer all questions. I can’t change their viewers on Donald Trump but hoped to give them some actual facts about the FBI,” Comey claimed on Twitter Monday. “They booked me for tomorrow at 8 am. They just cancelled. Must have read the report.”

Comey also called out Fox News during an appearance on MSNBC.

Fox News denied Comey’s statement, claiming that he was never booked to appear on the network.

The fued continued as Fox News’ Hannity host Sean Hannity invited Comey onto his show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]