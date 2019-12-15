James Comey ripped Attorney General Bill Barr for rejecting the findings of an IG report, saying it was “irresponsible” of Barr to claim the FBI acted in bad faith by investigating Donald Trump’s campaign.

The former FBI director was speaking with Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, where Wallace asked him to react from a claim from Barr.

“These irregularities, these misstatements, these omissions, were not satisfactorily explained. And I think that leaves open the possibility to infer bad faith,” Barr told NBC News in the clip.

“Does Attorney General Barr have a point?” Wallace asked.

“No,” Comey responded. “He does not have a factual basis as the Attorney General of the United States to be speculating that agents acted in bad faith. The facts just aren’t there. Full stop. That doesn’t make it any less consequential, any less important, but that’s an irresponsible statement.”

Wallace also asked Comey to respond to Trump claiming that the FBI agents who investigated his campaign were “scum.”

“The FBI is an honest, a political organization. Remember the ‘treason,’ remember the ‘spying,’ all of us ‘going to jail,’ it was false information that your viewers and millions of others were given,” Comey told Wallace, asking the audience to understand the FBI is imperfect but “deeply committed to trying to do the right thing.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

