Hey, remember Cats? Remember how the visuals in the trailer freaked you out?

Well, here’s a fun reminder from James Corden and Rebel Wilson, who showed up on stage at the Oscars tonight looking exactly like their characters from Cats.

They explained, “As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

