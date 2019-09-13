The Late Late Show host James Corden called out fellow late night host Bill Maher for joking that fat people should be bullied for their weight and pointing out it isn’t productive.

Corden first pointed out the similarities between himself and Maher, joking they even starred in terrible movies – Maher in Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death and Corden in Lesbian Vampire Killers.

Corden then went on to point out that fat people are aware of their weight, while poking fun at his own weight, and arguing that it isn’t productive to just try to bully people into losing weight.

“We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher,” Corden joked. “We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day.”

“The truth is you’re working against your own cause. It’s proven that fat shaming only does one thing: it makes people feel ashamed,” he continued.

He then fact-checked some of Maher’s claim, like baselessly assuming there’s no fat people in Europe.

Corden, who is British, said “I know Britain’s relationship with Europe is strange right now but I lived there for 37 years and trust me there are fat people in Europe.”

Corden went on to discuss obesity as an epidemic, but pointed out there were major contributors like poverty.

“I believe that Bill Maher’s heart is in the right place … but in the meantime Bill, while you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours,” Corden concluded.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com