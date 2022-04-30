James Corden “filled in” for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a skit that aired during Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

The host of the Late Late Show briefly appears with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office before convincing Psaki to let him “take over” the day’s press briefing. Corden would go on to lock horns with Fox News’ Peter Doocy, whose name Corden insisted is actually “David.”

The late night host tells Psaki, “My hunch is, this whole thing’s just a walk in the park.”

Psaki writes Corden helpful notes including, “War with Russia: bad. CDC: good.”

“Really?” he replies. “They’ve been pissing me off.”

Before the big moment, Corden led a group prayer to the fictional press secretary in the TV show The West Wing.

“C.J. Craig, if you’re watching down on us, give us the strength to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, unless we need to lie.”

Corden enters the briefing room and fields questions from some familiar media faces, including Doocy.

CORDEN: Nice to see. you Jen’s taking a well-earned break. Anyone got any questions? Ok. Yes. FRANCESCA CHAMBERS (McClatchy): Thanks, James. What does the president plan to do to prevent a recession? CORDEN: I don’t really want to speak for the president on that one. I don’t think it’s my my place to speak for him on those issues. CHAMBERS: Isn’t that literally your job? CORDEN: Next. Who else? Yes. APRIL RYAN (The Grio): Why does this president spend every weekend away from the White House. CORDEN: Have you spent time here? Jeez. Wouldn’t you want to get away? Come on. What’s the point of having a Camp David if you can’t pop down there every once in a while. RYAN: But he goes to Delaware. CORDEN: And what is Delaware? KELLY O’DONNELL (NBC): The president has used the strategic petroleum reserve. Is he watching gas prices? Will he tap the SPRO again? CODEN: I don’t think it’s for me or you, Jenny, to talk about who or what the president is tapping, ok? Yes. You, sir with the face. PETER DOOCY (Fox News): When the president says one thing and White House staff say something else, who are we supposed to listen to: the president or White House staff? CORDEN: Well, you know what, David. DOOCY: That’s not my name. CORDEN: You say your name’s not David. I say your name is David. And I’m still up here and you’re sat down there – unless you wanna be sat at the back with whoever they are. STEVE HOLLAND (Reuters): Could you give us the update on the AUKUS agreement? CORDEN: Could you sing the question? I’d like to hear you sing the question. HOLLAND: [sings question] CORDEN: [singing] No, I caaaaaaan’t next. JEFF MASON [Reuters]: James, can you tell us what is the president’s plan for deficit reduction. CORDEN: Ok, before we start, can you explain the sock choice in here? Anyone else? MASON: Answer my question. CORDEN: Do you know what? They warned me about you. MASON: Deficit reduction. CORDEN: They warned you about you. What’s your name. MASON: JEFF MASON. CORDEN: [shouting toward hallway] You’re right. Jeff’s a whiney little bitch.

At that point Psaki, enters and informs Corden the job isn’t for him.

