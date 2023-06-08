Jamie Foxx Rep Shoots Down ‘Completely Inaccurate’ Rumors Spread by Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens

Rumors spread by far-right commentators Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens have been called out by a representative for Jamie Foxx after they spread falsehoods about his health.

The rep did not mention them by name.

A representative for the actor told NBC News the theory that a Covid-19 vaccine caused Foxx to become “partially paralyzed and blind” is “completely inaccurate.”

Hollywood gossip columnist A.J. Benza made the claim May 30 on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s show.

“During the interview, Benza claimed that Foxx suffered a stroke that left him partially blind and paralyzed as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Yahoo News reported. “Benza, who is a gossip columnist and not a doctor, claimed that Foxx suffered from a blood clot in his brain due to the vaccine. He also alleged that Foxx was forced to get the vaccine to work on his Netflix film, Back in Action. Benza claimed he got this information from an unknown anonymous source.”

On June 1, Kirk called Foxx a “victim” of “Big Pharma.”

“According to reports, Jamie Foxx is now ‘paralyzed and blind’ from a blood clot in his brain after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Those of us who spoke against the mRNA shot were attacked in every imaginable way. I am infuriated a decent person like Jamie Foxx fell victim to Big Pharma because a movie set is still dumb enough to mandate their cash cow clot shot.”

According to reports, Jamie Foxx is now "paralyzed and blind" from a blood clot in his brain after receiving the COVID-19 "vaccine." Those of us who spoke against the mRNA shot were attacked in every imaginable way. I am infuriated a decent person like Jamie Foxx fell victim to… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 1, 2023

On June 6, Owens questioned Foxx’s “medical complication.”

“Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for an undisclosed ‘medical complication,’ Owens tweeted. “This ‘medical complication’ seems similar to the ‘medical complications’ that many young adults experienced after getting the COVID vaccine.”

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication.” This "medical complication" seems similar to the "medical complications" that many young adults experienced after getting the COVID vaccine. pic.twitter.com/smNVaGflzM — Candace Owens Podcast (@CandaceOwensPod) June 6, 2023

Foxx was hospitalized on April 11, and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a statement the next day:

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

In early May, Jamie Foxx released a statement, saying, “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed.”

In mid-May, Corinne Foxx wrote, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Neither Kirk nor Owens have commented on the statement from Foxx’s representative.

CORRECTION: This article original stated that Jamie Foxx’s representative explicitly addressed Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens. It has been corrected to reflect that the representative did not mention them.

