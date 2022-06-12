Jamie Raskin Squirms as CNN’s Dana Bash Presses Him for Evidence That House Republicans Asked Trump for Pardons: ‘All in Due Course’

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) hedged repeatedly when CNN’s Dana Bash asked him for evidence that several of his colleagues wanted former President Donald Trump to pardon them after going along with his 2020 election lies.

Raskin spoke to Bash on Sunday’s State of the Union, where he offered his reflections and expectations for the future after the January 6th Committee’s first televised hearing on Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss. As Raskin spoke about the core findings from the committee, Bash asked him about how Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that after the storming of the Capitol, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) and “multiple other Republican congressmen also sought president pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”

“How many of your colleagues in Congress did that?” Bash asked. “And what evidence do you have? Because you know that Congressman Scott Perry is denying it.”

Raskin didn’t directly answer the question, remarking instead that “the seeking of pardons is powerful demonstration of the consciousness of guilt, or at least the consciousness you may be in trouble. That’s what’s so shocking about this.”

“And you have evidence that this happened?” Bash asked in an effort to get back on track.

“All in due course,” Raskin answered, adding “the details will surface” on Cheney’s claims.

“So yes, there’s evidence?” Bash asked once more.

“Everything we’re doing is documented by evidence,” Raskin replied, “unlike the Big Lie, which is based on nonsense as former Attorney General Barr said.”

Watch above, via CNN.

