Jamie Raskin Tags In Abraham Lincoln for Breathtaking Dodge On Why Biden Isn’t Beating ‘Thrice-Indicted’ Trump

When Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin why President Joe Biden is running “neck and neck” against now thrice-indicted former president Donald Trump ahead of 2024, Raskin didn’t answer but did offer up the name of someone else to ask.

Raskin, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee and lead Donald Trump impeachment manager, spoke with Todd about the most recent Trump indictment on Sunday, then deflected when asked about President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and influence-peddling.

Todd didn’t follow-up on Hunter specifically, but his next question seemed related when, after saying the “appearance” of what was going on was “not good,” he asked about why Biden isn’t performing better against Trump despite the indictments and charges.

“Let me ask you this. Why do you think a thrice-indicted former president is neck and neck with the current president?” Todd asked.

Raskin did not answer the question, but he did offer an alternative person to query about it: 16th President of the United States Abraham Lincoln.

“Well, it’s a great question,” said Raskin. “I wish that Lincoln were around to pose it to him because it’s his political party that they’ve dragged into the mud here.”

Having not answered why Biden is neck and neck with Trump, Raskin continued.

“I mean, that was a pro-freedom, anti-slavery, anti-know-nothing, pro-immigration party,” he said, continuing to not answer. “And now it’s become a cult of authoritarian personality. And, you know, even the candidates running against Trump dare not challenge his clear betrayals of his constitutional oath.”

He managed to continue the barrage of non-answering all the way to the end of the interview.

Watch the clip above, via NBC News.

