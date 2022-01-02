Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that there was “communication” between members of Congress and rioted at the U.S. Capitol.

“Have you seen any evidence, or do you have any indication that maybe members of Congress assisted any of the rioters on that day,” asked Meet the Press host Chuck Todd.

“Yes,” replied Thompson.

He continued:

We have a lot of information about communication with individuals who came. Now, ‘assisted’ means different things. Some took pictures with people who came to the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally. Some, you know, allowed them to come and associate in their offices and other things during that whole rally week. So, there’s some participation. We don’t have any real knowledge that I’m aware of people giving tours. We heard a lot of that, but we’re still, to be honest with you, reviewing a lot of the film that the House administration and others have provided the committee.

“Have you had any members of Congress … who were part of this who have already voluntarily helped you without you having to send a letter,” asked Todd.

Thompson mentioned that the committee has gotten information from members of Congress “on what they heard that might have gone on.”

“We’ve heard directly from members referring us to other individuals. But we heard from those early on,” he said. “Now we’re trying to get to those individuals that we have basically identified they have participated.”

Thompson noted that the committee has sent letters to Reps. Scott Perry (R-PA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), requesting they “voluntarily cooperate” with the committee.

Thompson added that “there will be no reluctance” by the committee to subpoena sitting members of Congress if possible.

Watch above, via NBC.

