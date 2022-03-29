As the January 6th Committee voted to hold Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress, they announced their intention to use his televised comments as evidence that he plotted with former President Donald Trump to try overturning the 2020 election.

When Committee Chairman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) announced contempt charges for Navarro’s fellow Trump aide Dan Scavino on Monday, he blasted their “dubious” executive privilege claims and failures to comply with the January 6th investigation.

In the same proceeding, Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) noted that “at the same time he was refusing to comply with our subpoena, Mr. Navarro made multiple media appearances, during which, he discussed his various roles in the events that culminated in the January 6th attack.”

From there, Murphy rolled footage of MSNBC’s Ari Melber, who has held several highly–combative interviews with Navarro over the last few months. Murphy specifically rolled footage from an interview where Navarro gave Melber his “executive privilege” excuse to ignore the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena, even as Melber confronted him with a series of clips where Navarro openly spoke about the Trump White House’s plotting.

“How do you expect people to take seriously your claim this is secret and privileged when you’ve been out there talking about it,” Melber asked. “And when you and Bannon said the committee’s dog wouldn’t bark, they were afraid of you and the report? It seems now, Peter like the dog has barked.”

Navarro answered at the time by claiming he didn’t didn’t break executive privilege by discussing his “Green Bay Sweep” plot to throw out the 2020 election results.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

