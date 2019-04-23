Jared Kushner Speaks Out: Russia Investigations Have Been More Harmful Than Their Interference

White House adviser Jared Kushner took a victory lap on Tuesday by declaring that “everything I said has proven to be true” in light of the findings from Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

The president’s son-in-law appeared on stage at the 2019 TIME 100 Summit, where he called the probe “nonsense” and bragged about the successes of President Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign. Recalling interviews he gave before Congress and the special counsel, Kushner claimed that his testimony has been fully vindicated, and said the media focus on the infamous Trump Tower meeting – which he participated in – was little more than “a big distraction for the country.”

“You look at what Russia did, buying some Facebook ads and trying to sow dissent, it’s a terrible thing. But I think the investigations and all of the speculation that’s happened for the last two years has had a much harsher impact on our democracy than a couple Facebook ads. I spent $160,000 on Facebook every three hours during the campaign. If you look at the magnitude of what they did and what they accomplished, the ensuing investigations have been way more harmful.”

Kushner received pushback for his downplaying of Russia’s election-meddling campaign, and at one point, he was asked why the Trump campaign never put out an explicit statement saying they do not welcome foreign interference with the election.

“In the campaign we didn’t know that Russia was doing what it was doing,” Kushner responded. “The notion of what [the Russians] were doing didn’t even register to us as impactful.”

Watch above, via

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com