Jason Chaffetz Blasts Alvin Bragg Ignoring Congress in the Same Breath He Cited Jim Jordan — Who Ignored a Congressional Subpoena

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz glossed over Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) history with congressional subpoenas in order to bash Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over his rebuke to House Republicans.

The former congressman and chairman of the House Oversight Committee joined Harris Faulkner on Monday to address the ongoing possibility Bragg may indict former President Donald Trump over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. The conversation primarily focused on the Jordan — chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — and other top Republicans who have accused Bragg of playing politics and demanded he testify before Congress.

Bragg has responded by rejecting the call for his public testimony, slamming those who have run with Trump’s “false expectation.” HE also accused Republicans of using it to meddle with his investigation. There were also reports that a staffer for the DA’s office emphatically rejected the House Judiciary Committee by telling them to “stop calling us with this bullsh*t.”

Asked for his thoughts on all of this, Chaffetz asserted that “Congress has the jurisdiction to pretty much investigate anything, anywhere.”

It is regular and common practice for the House of Representatives, as well as the Senate, to investigate and bring forth governors, attorneys general, treasurers, and there is no reason to think that because you are a prosecutor, you get some special treatment and its hands-off. Congress has never recognized the idea that just because there is an ongoing investigation, you can’t be touched. They are still investigating 9/11. Do you think Congress would sit around and not do anything until the feds got done with their investigation? So there are a lot of circumstances — Jim Jordan, the chairman of the judiciary, James Comer, the chairman of oversight — that make a valiant case. If there is a duly-issued subpoena that is served by United States marshals, yeah, you better darn well appear before the United States Congress. That’s not optional.

Faulkner agreed, adding “I wouldn’t antagonize people with power by cussing at them.” Neither commented on Trump continuing to fuel inciteful rhetoric against Bragg.

Chaffetz’s invocation of Jordan makes for a curious argument since the judiciary chairman chose to ignore a past subpoena requiring his deposition.

When the January 6th Committee was investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, they subpoenaed Jordan for testimony and communications due to his backing of Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Jordan responded by attacking the committee’s legitimacy under the Constitution.

As it happens, Chaffetz’s name-dropping comes a day after Jordan came up during an intense conversation between Comer and CNN’s Jake Tapper. One of the interview’s most charged moments was when Tapper called out Jordan for ignoring the subpoena, which Comer chose to ignore.

Watch above via Fox News.

