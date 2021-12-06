Fox News’ Jason Chaffetz suggested on Monday that the police shouldn’t respond to calls at a San Francisco restaurant in the future, after police officers were denied service there late last week.

The restaurant, Hilda and Jesse, denied service on Friday to three San Francisco police officers after staff at the establishment expressed discomfort at the guns the officers had, according to the owners.

“We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do. We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off-duty, out of uniform and without their weapons,” said Hilda and Jesse in a statement on Saturday.

Official response from one of the owners of Hilda and Jesse pic.twitter.com/veshjMekxc — Stanley Roberts (@StanleyRoberts) December 4, 2021

On Sunday, the restaurant apologized.

“We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant,” said co-owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton.

Chaffetz said that San Francisco and other places should have a “Do Not Respond” list to which co-anchor Harris Faulkner said, “Oooh.”

“Go ahead and register with the police department and if 911 gets dialed, then they don’t respond,” he said. “As long as you put up a sign in the store that says ‘We do not respond to 911. You go ahead and call your social worker or you go ahead and call your local drug dealer if you run into a problem and if somebody has a heart attack or you’re getting robbed. But don’t call the police.’”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com