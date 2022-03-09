Former senior Trump campaign official Jason Miller and Indian TV host Arnab Goswami had a wild on-air fight on Wednesday in which the former accused the latter of being an “agent” of “Russian disinformation.”

On Tuesday, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said at a Senate hearing, “Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to gain control of. So we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.”

The hearing occurred amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Goswami was peddling the false Russian notion that Ukraine possessed “biological weapons.” He and Miller got into a shouting match, interrupting one another.

“This is completely insane,” said Miller. “I can’t believe you’re feeding this KGB Russian propaganda.”

“This is said by Victoria Nuland,” shouted Goswami.

“This is nuts, no” said Miller. “You’re totally bonkers.”

“But Victoria Nuland said it!” said Goswami.

“You’re acting as an agent of pushing Russian misinformation,” said Miller.

Moments later, Goswami said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, Jason. Don’t get personal with me. I can hit hard back. I can hit you hard back. Don’t get personal with me, okay, Jason? The fact is your government’s spokesperson said it.”

“This is insane,” said Miller.

Goswami asked if Nuland was “insane when she said it.”

Miller accused Goswami of “putting words in [Nuland’s] mouth.”

“I’m not putting,” said Goswami. “She said there’s a biological facility in Ukraine.”

“There is no U.S. facility in Ukraine,” said Miller, who added, “Why is [Russian President Vladimir] Putin shelling innocent civilians [in Ukraine]?”

Goswami accused Miller of “ignoring [his] question,” which echoed that false Russian allegation.

Throughout the dialogue, Goswami wouldn’t let Miller speak without interruption.

“I can call you a paid agent of the CIA and worse,” said Goswami, causing Miller to laugh.

“This is crazy,” said Miller. “This is bizarro world.

Goswami accused Miller of calling him “crazy” and “bizarre.”

“I can say you that you’re out of your mind. I can say you can’t construct an argument,” said Goswami. “I can say you’re getting hysterical. I can say you’re losing your cool. But that would be very personal.”

A couple moments later, Goswami asked Miller, “Have you finished? Have you finished, first of all, because you were getting a little jittery? So have you finished? And then I’ll respond.”

Miller laughed and attempted to speak, but Goswami interrupted him and said, “Now you’re laughing now. You’re laughing now.”

Goswami kept citing Nuland’s claim of Ukraine having biological facilities. He then moved onto another panelist.

Watch above, via Republic.

