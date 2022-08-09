Jason Miller Claims Trump Was Lukewarm on 2024 Until FBI Raid: ‘It’s Almost Certain… Trump Will Run Again’

Jason Miller, the one-time senior adviser to President Donald Trump, claimed his former boss was merely mulling a White House bid in 2024 until Monday’s raid of his home by the FBI.

Now, according to Miller, an announcement of another run by Trump is essentially a foregone conclusion.

Miller joined Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV to discuss the political fallout from a search by federal agents of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence.

Guest host Jeremy Kyle noted the two had spoken about sentiment among Republicans about the raid.

“You said to me during the break, I said, ‘is he gonna stand?’ I think he’ll stand. What do you think, do you think he’ll stand?” Kyle asked. “Because you said after last night, the Republicans are absolutely raging.”

Miller said the decision by the Justice Department to search his home has Trump angry.

“Absolutely, I think that before last night, I’d say it was maybe in the 60-40, maybe 70-30 range,” Miller responded. “I think after last night, I think it’s almost certain that President Trump runs again, and, I think the reason being is he realizes that once you start attacking the swamp, once you start trying to change things, they’re never gonna stop shooting at you.”

In a statement in which he announced the raid, Trump said, “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

He added:

I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.

